Bill Packer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO of AFR
Bill Packer serves as the COO of American Financial Resources. He holds an MBA in Finance, a BA in Economics, and is a certified project manager. Amongst several philanthropic endeavors, Packer is a lead diver, educator and mentor with the NY Aquarium’s volunteer scuba diving team.
Taking a Deep Dive: 5 Lessons Scuba Has for the Business World
Scuba diving and business have more in common than you might imagine. The same survival skills and strategies will serve you well in both endeavors.
