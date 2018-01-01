Bill is President of NCCT , a consulting firm that helps companies grow green revenue. His newest book, The Secret Green Sauce , profiles best practices being used by successful green businesses. He has previously held roles as senior vice president of PG&E Energy Services, president of Cleantech America (a solar power plant development company) and COO of Texaco Ovonics Hydrogen Solutions (which launched the first hydrogen-fueled Prius).
Growth Strategies
The Intersection of Awareness and New Media
Social media and sustainability converge to create consumers who are more knowledgeable than ever.
Growth Strategies
Sustainability Increases Stockholder Value
New research indicates that sustainability can also equal profitability.
Starting a Business
Growing Green Revenues
How alligning value with values can win sales in the office supply industry
Growth Strategies
Top Consumer Groups Turn to Sustainability
Boost revenue by going green and targeting the youth, women and CEOs.
Growth Strategies
Hotel Industry Embraces Green Revolution
Hotels are taking advantage of consumers' desire for eco-friendly vacation options.
Starting a Business
Employ Green Biz Practices Now
Lessons in sustainability from eco-friendly building expert David Gottfried.
Growth Strategies
Add Some Green to Your Inventory
One store owner says it's a way to offer products and service big-box stores can't compete with. Customers will take notice.
Starting a Business
In Beverage Industry, Sustainability Sells
When it comes to our drinks, green isn't just for tea anymore. Break into the beverage industry and find success in going green--from the ground (water) up.
Starting a Business
Sustainability Emerges as a Business Model
These two entrepreneurs have learned the cost savings and competitive advantages of going green. Learn how you can be a green entrepreneur in your industry.
Starting a Business
The World Awaits Your Green Business
Learn which industries the West Coast Green Conference recommends are ready for your green idea.
Starting a Business
It Pays to Go Green in a Down Economy
Learn why even in this economy you can't afford not to implement green practices in your business.
Growth Strategies
Creating a Green Office
Think in terms of financial payback when considering and implementing your eco-friendly office.
Marketing
Avoid Greenwashing Your Business
Sincerity leads to success in the emerging world of green marketing.
Growth Strategies
On Empty and (Almost) Out of Time
How entrepreneurs can spearhead the green economic revolution.
Growth Strategies
Green Innovations Revolutionize Construction
A Bay Area company demonstrates how the building industry can be a leader in sustainability.