Bill is President of NCCT , a consulting firm that helps companies grow green revenue. His newest book, The Secret Green Sauce , profiles best practices being used by successful green businesses. He has previously held roles as senior vice president of PG&E Energy Services, president of Cleantech America (a solar power plant development company) and COO of Texaco Ovonics Hydrogen Solutions (which launched the first hydrogen-fueled Prius).

The Intersection of Awareness and New Media
Growth Strategies

The Intersection of Awareness and New Media

Social media and sustainability converge to create consumers who are more knowledgeable than ever.
4 min read
Sustainability Increases Stockholder Value
Growth Strategies

Sustainability Increases Stockholder Value

New research indicates that sustainability can also equal profitability.
4 min read
Growing Green Revenues
Starting a Business

Growing Green Revenues

How alligning value with values can win sales in the office supply industry
4 min read
Top Consumer Groups Turn to Sustainability
Growth Strategies

Top Consumer Groups Turn to Sustainability

Boost revenue by going green and targeting the youth, women and CEOs.
4 min read
Hotel Industry Embraces Green Revolution
Growth Strategies

Hotel Industry Embraces Green Revolution

Hotels are taking advantage of consumers' desire for eco-friendly vacation options.
4 min read
Employ Green Biz Practices Now
Starting a Business

Employ Green Biz Practices Now

Lessons in sustainability from eco-friendly building expert David Gottfried.
5 min read
Add Some Green to Your Inventory
Growth Strategies

Add Some Green to Your Inventory

One store owner says it's a way to offer products and service big-box stores can't compete with. Customers will take notice.
5 min read
In Beverage Industry, Sustainability Sells
Starting a Business

In Beverage Industry, Sustainability Sells

When it comes to our drinks, green isn't just for tea anymore. Break into the beverage industry and find success in going green--from the ground (water) up.
6 min read
Sustainability Emerges as a Business Model
Starting a Business

Sustainability Emerges as a Business Model

These two entrepreneurs have learned the cost savings and competitive advantages of going green. Learn how you can be a green entrepreneur in your industry.
4 min read
The World Awaits Your Green Business
Starting a Business

The World Awaits Your Green Business

Learn which industries the West Coast Green Conference recommends are ready for your green idea.
4 min read
It Pays to Go Green in a Down Economy
Starting a Business

It Pays to Go Green in a Down Economy

Learn why even in this economy you can't afford not to implement green practices in your business.
4 min read
Creating a Green Office
Growth Strategies

Creating a Green Office

Think in terms of financial payback when considering and implementing your eco-friendly office.
3 min read
Avoid Greenwashing Your Business
Marketing

Avoid Greenwashing Your Business

Sincerity leads to success in the emerging world of green marketing.
4 min read
On Empty and (Almost) Out of Time
Growth Strategies

On Empty and (Almost) Out of Time

How entrepreneurs can spearhead the green economic revolution.
4 min read
Green Innovations Revolutionize Construction
Growth Strategies

Green Innovations Revolutionize Construction

A Bay Area company demonstrates how the building industry can be a leader in sustainability.
5 min read
