Guest Writer

Courage-builder, author, speaker, business owner

Bill Treasurer is the author of Leaders Open Doors, which focuses on how leaders create growth through opportunity, and Courage Goes to Work, an international bestselling book that introduces the concept of courage-building. Treasurer has led courage-building workshops for NASA, Accenture, CNN, PNC Bank, SPANX, Saks Fifth Avenue, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.