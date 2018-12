Bing Gordon

Guest Writer

Partner, KPCB

Bing Gordon joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 2008 and serves as general partner and chief product officer for the firm, leading KPCBProductWorks, a new program that brings together talent and experience to help entrepreneurs build successful products and services. Before joining KPCB, Gordon was a long-time executive at Electronic Arts, where he served as chief creative officer at EA from 1998 to 2008 and previously headed EA marketing and product development. Gordon was awarded the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011,