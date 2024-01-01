Blake Olson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Prop Firm Expert
With a wealth of experience in Prop Trading, I proudly serve as a senior Prop Firm analyst and CEO. By sharing my insights, I aspire to guide individuals towards achieving success in the dynamic world of trading through prop firms!
From $0 to $10 Million — Here's How to Build a Winning Prop Trading Team
Do you need to know what skill set is required to be a successful leader in one of the most rapidly changing niches in finance? This article sums up the recommendations of a "prop trading" pioneer.