Guest Writer
Writer for Fortune 500 companies
A writer-for-hire, Blake Snow has produced thousands of featured articles for fancy publications and Fortune 500 companies. His first book, Log Off: How to Stay Connected after Disconnecting, is available on paperback, ebook and audiobook at LogOffBook.com. He hails from Provo, UT.

These 5 Mindful Habits Will Keep You From Burning Out
Success Strategies

These 5 Mindful Habits Will Keep You From Burning Out

Say no, except to playing. Always say yes to play time.
4 min read
10 Corny but Undeniably True and Inspiring Quotes About Teamwork
Teamwork

10 Corny but Undeniably True and Inspiring Quotes About Teamwork

As Michael Jordan said, "Talent wins games; teamwork wins championships." He ought to know.
4 min read
There Is a 'Wanderlust Gene' but You Can be a Digital Nomad Even Without It
Travel

There Is a 'Wanderlust Gene' but You Can be a Digital Nomad Even Without It

Science now has a partial explanation why some people love to travel.
3 min read
5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time
Ready for Anything

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time

To beat the competition in half the hours, increase your output and your impact by working smarter.
4 min read
5 Ways Adventure Travel Makes You a Better Entrepreneur
Travel

5 Ways Adventure Travel Makes You a Better Entrepreneur

Exploring new places and dealing with challenges in the moment teach resilience and confidence.
4 min read
How to Love the Journey and Check Your Travel-Related Stress at the Gate
Travel

How to Love the Journey and Check Your Travel-Related Stress at the Gate

Good news: Even homebodies can develop a sense of wanderlust.
4 min read
