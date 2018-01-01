Bo Yaghmaie is the head of Cooley LLP’s Business and Technology practice in New York and an active participant in the New York startup and venture capital ecosystem. He teaches at Cornell University Law School, serves as a Tech Stars mentor and regularly counsels leading venture-capital firms and a broad range of venture-backed companies from inception through transformative transactions such as financings, mergers, acquisitions and IPOs.
Ask the Expert
The 3 Essential Things Needed in a Founders' Agreement
While your relationship with your co-founder may be peachy right now, there is a possibility it could turn sour down the road. To protect yourself (and the company), make sure these three areas are covered in your founders' agreement.
Ask the Expert
Finding the Right Angel Investor for You
Not all investors are created equal. Here are some tips on finding the best investor for your startup and its needs.
Ask the Expert
The 7 Elements Investors Look for in Your Funding Pitch
Present all the facts that drew you to your great idea, season with your passion and you will wow investors.
Ask the Expert
What a VC Insider Learned in the Past 10 Years About Startup Funding
Our expert Bo Yaghmaie explains how entrepreneurs should prepare for the worst.
Venture Capital
Consider Control and Voting Rights When Making Venture Capital Deals
Investors want to protect their stake, entrepreneurs want to keep control. There is room to negotiate.
Board of Directors
Determining Board Control Doesn't Have to Be Stressful. Here's What to Do.
If entrepreneurs raise a round of capital the more than likely will face the angst-inducing conundrum of determining board structure. Here are a few pointers.
Finance
Vesting: A Founder's Need to Earn Equity
An insider's take on what you need to know about vesting provisions in venture capital deals.
Finance
Why You Need to Take a Close Look at Dividend Provisions
Most dividend provisions fall into one of three categories. Do you understand the differences between them?
Finance
Everything You Wanted to Know About VC Liquidation Preference But Were Afraid to Ask
Read the second part of a series that walks you step-by-step through a venture capital deal.
Finance
What Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Valuations
Read the first part of a series that breaks down what you really need to know about venture capital deals.