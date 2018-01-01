Bo Yaghmaie

Bo Yaghmaie

Guest Writer
Head of New York Business & Finance Group, Cooley LLP

Bo Yaghmaie is the head of Cooley LLP’s Business and Technology practice in New York and an active participant in the New York startup and venture capital ecosystem. He teaches at Cornell University Law School, serves as a Tech Stars mentor and regularly counsels leading venture-capital firms and a broad range of venture-backed companies from inception through transformative transactions such as financings, mergers, acquisitions and IPOs.

More From Bo Yaghmaie

The 3 Essential Things Needed in a Founders' Agreement
Ask the Expert

The 3 Essential Things Needed in a Founders' Agreement

While your relationship with your co-founder may be peachy right now, there is a possibility it could turn sour down the road. To protect yourself (and the company), make sure these three areas are covered in your founders' agreement.
5 min read
Finding the Right Angel Investor for You
Ask the Expert

Finding the Right Angel Investor for You

Not all investors are created equal. Here are some tips on finding the best investor for your startup and its needs.
4 min read
The 7 Elements Investors Look for in Your Funding Pitch
Ask the Expert

The 7 Elements Investors Look for in Your Funding Pitch

Present all the facts that drew you to your great idea, season with your passion and you will wow investors.
4 min read
What a VC Insider Learned in the Past 10 Years About Startup Funding
Ask the Expert

What a VC Insider Learned in the Past 10 Years About Startup Funding

Our expert Bo Yaghmaie explains how entrepreneurs should prepare for the worst.
3 min read
Consider Control and Voting Rights When Making Venture Capital Deals
Venture Capital

Consider Control and Voting Rights When Making Venture Capital Deals

Investors want to protect their stake, entrepreneurs want to keep control. There is room to negotiate.
4 min read
Determining Board Control Doesn't Have to Be Stressful. Here's What to Do.
Board of Directors

Determining Board Control Doesn't Have to Be Stressful. Here's What to Do.

If entrepreneurs raise a round of capital the more than likely will face the angst-inducing conundrum of determining board structure. Here are a few pointers.
5 min read
Vesting: A Founder's Need to Earn Equity
Finance

Vesting: A Founder's Need to Earn Equity

An insider's take on what you need to know about vesting provisions in venture capital deals.
4 min read
Why You Need to Take a Close Look at Dividend Provisions
Finance

Why You Need to Take a Close Look at Dividend Provisions

Most dividend provisions fall into one of three categories. Do you understand the differences between them?
4 min read
Everything You Wanted to Know About VC Liquidation Preference But Were Afraid to Ask
Finance

Everything You Wanted to Know About VC Liquidation Preference But Were Afraid to Ask

Read the second part of a series that walks you step-by-step through a venture capital deal.
4 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Valuations
Finance

What Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Valuations

Read the first part of a series that breaks down what you really need to know about venture capital deals.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.