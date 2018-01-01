Bob Herbold

Leadership Qualities
Challenge Assumptions. Don't Be Afraid of Taking a Different Tack.
A former Microsoft COO says company leaders need to re-examine their core thinking and test out new approaches to not be left behind.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.