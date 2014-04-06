Challenge Assumptions. Don't Be Afraid of Taking a Different Tack.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The business world is full of famous examples of organizations sticking with certain assumptions far too long.





Sometimes when a business is confronted by considerable challenges, a



During the America's Cup yacht competition last fall in San Francisco Bay, the U.S. team was confounded by New Zealand's initial lead. Both teams relied on exotic technology enabling their boats to attain speeds of 50 miles. New Zealand was tacking with an angle of almost 50 degrees. (When there's wind, the only way to move forward is to sail at an angle to the oncoming gusts, going to the right then switching to the left in a process called tacking.) IBM stayed with a mainframe focus in the 1980s while servers and PCs took over. Blockbuster clung onto retail outlets even though DVD movies could now be ordered online and mailed. And Nokia ignored the emergence of smartphones and remained completely focused on standard cell phones until it was too late.Sometimes when a business is confronted by considerable challenges, a leader needs to question underpining assumptions and try out a new strategy During the America's Cup yacht competition last fall in San Francisco Bay, the U.S. team was confounded by New Zealand's initial lead. Both teams relied on exotic technology enabling their boats to attain speeds of 50 miles. New Zealand was tacking with an angle of almost 50 degrees. (When there's wind, the only way to move forward is to sail at an angle to the oncoming gusts, going to the right then switching to the left in a process called tacking.)

Someone on the U.S. team finally questioned the Americans' assumptions that using a 42 degree angle was best. In the fourth race, members of the U.S. team experimented with a new strategy, trying out a 55 degree angle. The U.S. team then won eight races in a row and defeated New Zealand 9 to 8. It was one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of sports.