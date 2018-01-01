Bob Wright

Bob Wright

Guest Writer
CEO of Wright, a Fortune 100 consulting organization

Dr. Bob Wright, Ed.D., M.S.W., M.A., is the CEO of Wright, a Fortune 100 consulting organization bringing together the best of neuroscience research, social and emotional intelligence, and developmental psychology to help corporate leaders and entrepreneurs across the country build and grow their businesses. Wright is the author of several leadership books including the winner of the 2013 Nautilus Silver Award,“Transformed! The Science of Spectacular Living. He holds a master’s degrees in communications and clinical social work, and a doctoral degree in education with a focus on human performance and leadership.

More From Bob Wright

Successful Entrepreneurs Don't Play Primary Politics
Workplaces

Successful Entrepreneurs Don't Play Primary Politics

Are your employees squabbling? Left unaddressed, in-fighting can sink a company. As founder, you must learn to manage conflict.
6 min read
What the Villanova Wildcats Have to Teach Entrepreneurs About Unselfish Leadership
Leadership

What the Villanova Wildcats Have to Teach Entrepreneurs About Unselfish Leadership

A pass-by-pass look at Villanova's game-winning buzzer beating shot adn how entrepreneurs can apply those lessons.
4 min read
Beat the Odds: How To Lead A Final Four Quality Business Team
Leadership

Beat the Odds: How To Lead A Final Four Quality Business Team

Understanding your purpose and using it to propel you forward will ensure your success.
5 min read
4 Sane Responses When March Madness Grips Your Business
Productivity

4 Sane Responses When March Madness Grips Your Business

The annual college basketball tournament has an unbreakable grip on the nation's attention span for one month every year. You're way better off trying to make it work for you.
4 min read
5 Ways Bickering Politicians or Anybody Else Can Get a Conversation Back On Track
Conversations

5 Ways Bickering Politicians or Anybody Else Can Get a Conversation Back On Track

The Republican presidential debate was a case study in derailed discussion but, in many ways, not so different from the problems we all have trying to communicate.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.