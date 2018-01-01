Bonnie Drew

Dog-Gone Good Business
Teen animal lovers are cashing in on the pet-care craze. Why not hop on the gravy train?
Looking for a Business Partner?
Some teen entrepreneurs say success runs in the family--so consider bringing them on board to help with your business.
Need a Summer Job? Consider Alternatives!
With teen unemployment at a high, it makes sense to take your destiny in your own hands and start a business.
Keep It Legal
Need to know how to keep your business on the up and up? Check out these links.
This Generation Means Business!
What are today's teens up to? Anything and everything that has to do with starting a business.