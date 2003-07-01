Some teen entrepreneurs say success runs in the family--so consider bringing them on board to help with your business.

Being a 'trep is an exciting adventure. It starts withrecognizing a money-making opportunity and creating an innovativebusiness concept. Then comes research, planning and lots ofdecision-making.

One of the most important decisions you will make is whether torun the business alone or find a partner or partners to share thework. So where do you start looking for those special people?