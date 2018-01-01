Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Lolly Wolly Doodle

Brandi Temple is the founder and CEO of Lolly Wolly Doodle, a social shopping innovator and leader in personalized children’s apparel and accessories. A mother of four and a first-time entrepreneur, Temple founded the Lexington, N.C.-based company in 2008. All Lolly Wolly Doodle clothes are designed, manufactured or customized in the U.S., creating new American manufacturing jobs.