Brandon Bruce

Brandon Bruce

Guest Writer
COO and Co-founder of Cirrus Insight
Brandon Bruce is COO and Co-founder of Cirrus Insight, which integrates Salesforce with Google's suite of applications. He once rode his bicycle across Death Valley as part of the Furnace Creek 508. He finished in 35 hours and seven minutes.

More From Brandon Bruce

How the ALS Association Can Keep Its Momentum Going
Ready for Anything

How the ALS Association Can Keep Its Momentum Going

The non-profit, along with businesses, can utilize three secrets of customer-relationship management software to effectively follow up on leads.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.