Brandon Russell

Brandon Russell covers tech news for TechnoBuffalo.

More From Brandon Russell

Use Any Android App on Your Mac With This Application
Apps

Use Any Android App on Your Mac With This Application

It seems sacrilegious, but you'be probably felt the desire to use an Android emulator on your Mac. With this app, you can.
2 min read
Facebook Users Across the U.S. Can Now Send Money Via Messenger
Facebook

Facebook Users Across the U.S. Can Now Send Money Via Messenger

By linking a debit card to Facebook Messenger, you can send and receive funds through the social network.
2 min read
Google Creates a Free Music Streaming Service
Streaming

Google Creates a Free Music Streaming Service

There are ads, though.
2 min read
LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?
Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

One company that's been entrenched in the smartwatch race has been LG, which has already released a trio of them.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.