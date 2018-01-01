Brendan Brandt

Brendan Brandt is founder and alumni of Coast & Canter and The Brandt Group. He is a leading social strategist with an emphasis on integrated digital solutions.

More From Brendan Brandt

Social Media Is Getting Nasty. How Can You Rise Above It?
Social Media Is Getting Nasty. How Can You Rise Above It?

With social media widening its reach by the day, etiquette is getting the ax. We provide some tips on how to avoid succumbing to snarky behavior.
4 min read
3 Ways to Use LinkedIn to Grow Your Startup
3 Ways to Use LinkedIn to Grow Your Startup

A surprising number of college students don't use the professional-social network. Here's why that's a mistake -- especially for young entrepreneurs.
4 min read
