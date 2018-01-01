Brendan M. Egan

Brendan M. Egan

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Simple SEO Group
Brendan Egan is an entrepreneur involved in more than a dozen startup companies. His primary focus is running Simple SEO Group, a digital marketing and web development company he founded nearly a decade ago. Egan is finishing his first book, which will be published in 2018.

More From Brendan M. Egan

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout
Entrepreneurs

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout

You know the co-worker who is always complaining? Don't go to lunch with her.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs Actually Can Find Time for Summer Fun in Their Hectic Schedules
Work-Life Balance

Entrepreneurs Actually Can Find Time for Summer Fun in Their Hectic Schedules

Work-life balance is critical, but perhaps even more so in the summer.
4 min read
4 Huge Expenses That Can Bankrupt Unprepared Startups
Ready for Anything

4 Huge Expenses That Can Bankrupt Unprepared Startups

A new business is often just one lawsuit away from disaster.
5 min read
Work-Life Balance Is Simple. To Succeed at Work, Get a Life.
Entrepreneurs

Work-Life Balance Is Simple. To Succeed at Work, Get a Life.

With the right balance of health and business, entrepreneurs can maximize productivity.
5 min read
5 Ways to Bootstrap SEO When You're on a Tight Budget
SEO

5 Ways to Bootstrap SEO When You're on a Tight Budget

Getting links and incorporating keywords won't break the bank.
6 min read
Here's the Trick to Writing Blog Posts People Genuinely Want to Read
Blogging

Here's the Trick to Writing Blog Posts People Genuinely Want to Read

Visuals are very important.
5 min read
How a Better Night's Sleep Can Help Entrepreneurs Stay Calm and Focused at Work
Personal Health

How a Better Night's Sleep Can Help Entrepreneurs Stay Calm and Focused at Work

Sleep deprivation can lead to irritability and an inability to control one's anger.
5 min read
5 Tips for Staying Focused on What Matters When You Work From Home
Ready for Anything

5 Tips for Staying Focused on What Matters When You Work From Home

Time management becomes even more important when you're surrounded with at-home distractions.
4 min read
3 Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Facing Small Businesses Right Now
Technology

3 Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Facing Small Businesses Right Now

Nearly two-thirds of businesses suffered a cybercrime in the past year. There is no reason to think there will be fewer this year.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.