Brent Ritz

Brent Ritz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chairman

Brent Ritz is the founder of UBER. At one point in time, Ritz maintained 16 qualifications and licenses, primarily in finance. Ritz has studied design, real estate, business administration and law.

https://www.uberrealestate.com/

Follow Brent Ritz on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Leadership

4 Ways to Be an Effective Leader and Drive Growth

How to keep ahead of the competition and stay on top of your game.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like