Brenton Hayden is the founder and chairman of the board of Renters Warehouse. A Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Business graduate, Hayden leads a team of over 140 employees and franchises in 21 states with a portfolio of managed properties valued at just under $1 billion.
Ethics
Why the Golden Rule Must Be Practiced in Business
It's important to recognize that ethics are directly tied to a company's long-term success.
Crisis Management
Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail
Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
Crowdfunding
Who Needs Venture Capitalists When You Can Crowdfund?
There are now thousands of specialized crowdfunding sites and, cumulatively, they are likely to provide more funding this year than VCs will.
Business Ideas
4 Steps to Making Ideas Actionable
You can't know if your idea is any good unless you start putting it in motion.
Financing
Demystifying 11 Fundamentals for Financing Your Business
At some point most businesses will need an infusion of capital, here are the most common ways to get it.
Employee Retention
4 Business Lessons Learned From Studying Free Agents
It's in your company's best interest to minimize turnover, here's how to keep your top talent happy and productive.
Exit Strategy
My Post-Acquisition Report Card
Planning your exit through a merger or acquisition takes a lot of study and preparation. Do your homework.
Charity
Charitable Giving is a Form of Investment
Just as you analyze your investments carefully, you should also screen potential charities.
Franchises
Is Franchising a Fit for You?
Before taking the leap make sure you've thoroughly researched every nuance of this business model.
Podcasts
The 10 Technology Items You'll Need to Start a Podcast
Here are the hardware and software tools you'll need. Hint: The first one is a microphone.
Podcasts
4 Steps to Start a Successful Podcast
Podcasting is growing in popularity, but it's harder than you think to pull off.
Starting a Business
5 Keys to Turning Your Side Hustle Into a Successful Business
If you have enough drive and energy to work on your business in your spare time, then you have what it takes to find your way to success.
Selling a Business
Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?
Here are six tips to transition into a new role -- and a new life -- after you've handed over the reins of the business you started.
Thought Leaders
6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore
You're not handing over the reins of your company if you let thought leaders grown within the ranks -- and let yourself grow from their ideas.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways to Develop a Business Success Barometer
You can't manage what you don't measure. Have goals, but also implement ways to track your progress.