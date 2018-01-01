Brenton Hayden

Brenton Hayden

Guest Writer
Founder of Renters Warehouse

Brenton Hayden is the founder and chairman of the board of Renters Warehouse. A Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Business graduate, Hayden leads a team of over 140 employees and franchises in 21 states with a portfolio of managed properties valued at just under $1 billion.

More From Brenton Hayden

Why the Golden Rule Must Be Practiced in Business
Ethics

Why the Golden Rule Must Be Practiced in Business

It's important to recognize that ethics are directly tied to a company's long-term success.
7 min read
Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail
Crisis Management

Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail

Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
7 min read
Who Needs Venture Capitalists When You Can Crowdfund?
Crowdfunding

Who Needs Venture Capitalists When You Can Crowdfund?

There are now thousands of specialized crowdfunding sites and, cumulatively, they are likely to provide more funding this year than VCs will.
5 min read
4 Steps to Making Ideas Actionable
Business Ideas

4 Steps to Making Ideas Actionable

You can't know if your idea is any good unless you start putting it in motion.
7 min read
Demystifying 11 Fundamentals for Financing Your Business
Financing

Demystifying 11 Fundamentals for Financing Your Business

At some point most businesses will need an infusion of capital, here are the most common ways to get it.
7 min read
4 Business Lessons Learned From Studying Free Agents
Employee Retention

4 Business Lessons Learned From Studying Free Agents

It's in your company's best interest to minimize turnover, here's how to keep your top talent happy and productive.
7 min read
My Post-Acquisition Report Card
Exit Strategy

My Post-Acquisition Report Card

Planning your exit through a merger or acquisition takes a lot of study and preparation. Do your homework.
7 min read
Charitable Giving is a Form of Investment
Charity

Charitable Giving is a Form of Investment

Just as you analyze your investments carefully, you should also screen potential charities.
6 min read
Is Franchising a Fit for You?
Franchises

Is Franchising a Fit for You?

Before taking the leap make sure you've thoroughly researched every nuance of this business model.
6 min read
The 10 Technology Items You'll Need to Start a Podcast
Podcasts

The 10 Technology Items You'll Need to Start a Podcast

Here are the hardware and software tools you'll need. Hint: The first one is a microphone.
6 min read
4 Steps to Start a Successful Podcast
Podcasts

4 Steps to Start a Successful Podcast

Podcasting is growing in popularity, but it's harder than you think to pull off.
5 min read
5 Keys to Turning Your Side Hustle Into a Successful Business
Starting a Business

5 Keys to Turning Your Side Hustle Into a Successful Business

If you have enough drive and energy to work on your business in your spare time, then you have what it takes to find your way to success.
6 min read
Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?
Selling a Business

Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?

Here are six tips to transition into a new role -- and a new life -- after you've handed over the reins of the business you started.
8 min read
6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore
Thought Leaders

6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore

You're not handing over the reins of your company if you let thought leaders grown within the ranks -- and let yourself grow from their ideas.
5 min read
3 Ways to Develop a Business Success Barometer
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Develop a Business Success Barometer

You can't manage what you don't measure. Have goals, but also implement ways to track your progress.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.