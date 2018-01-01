Brian Cummings

Founding Partner at Cummings Manookian PLC
Brian Cummings is a founding partner at Cummings Manookian PLC and has 18 years of litigation experience, including successfully handling and trying scores of medical malpractice and personal injury cases. In 2017, he was selected by The National Law Journal as an Elite Lawyer of the South, an award given to lawyers in the Top 5% of their practice area.

The Pros And Cons Of Regulating Social Media Influencing
Social Media Marketing

What happens when an influencer gives poor advice– advice that turns out to be harmful, either physically or psychologically?
