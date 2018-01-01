Brian Hamilton is the chairman and co-founder of Sageworks. He is the original architect of Sageworks’ artificial intelligence platform, FIND. He has dedicated his life to bringing greater clarity to financial statements and to increasing financial literacy among businesses. Hamilton regularly leads discussions on private company performance, the financial strength of companies preparing for an IPO and entrepreneurship in major business and financial news outlets such as CNBC and The Wall Street Journal.
Leadership Qualities
Why the Best Read for Modern Entrepreneurs Is a Book From the 1930s
Life's most important lessons hold true in business, too.
Ready for Anything
Are You Taking Care of Yourself Financially?
Don't let running your business keep you from managing personal finances.
Entrepreneurs
All the Business Wisdom You Need From 4 Famous Entrepreneurs
Combine the knowledge of the greatest entrepreneurs with your own hard earned lessons.
Starting a Business
So You Want to Start a Business: What's Your First Move?
Start something -- anything -- where you can learn about entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
Why I Don't Trust Most Venture Capitalists
Don't look for business wisdom from the people who poured millions into Theranos and Juicero.
Leadership
5 Simple Ways to Be a Better Boss
Care about your employees, and let them know.
prison
3 Reasons Former Inmates Make Great Entrepreneurs
Starting a business is a great option for ex-offenders. Here are 3 reasons why.
Hiring
You're in Trouble if You Ignore These 5 Applicant Red Flags
Bad hires can damage your reputation along with your bottom line.
Starting a Business
The 5 People You Need in Your Startup
Your first five hires will hugely impact your business' future. It is critically important to get those first hires right.
Starting a Business
6 Ways to Kill Your Startup
Follow this advice, and you have a great shot at failing.
Entrepreneurship
6 Attributes of Great Entrepreneurs
It's impossible to nail down what makes most people successful, but they usually have a few common themes.
Managing Employees
One Bad Apple Can Ruin the Barrel
A single bad employee with a poor attitude can infect a team, department and possibly an entire organization.
Work-Life Balance
Work-Life Balance Is a Myth
To understand how work and life fit together for an entrepreneur, we have to stop treating the two issues separately
Advice
The 5 Best Pieces of Advice I've Ever Received
I've learned much through personal experience, but some of the best business lessons have come from other people.
Project Grow
4 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch
Certain films have made a significant impression on me, directly impacting and shaping my business philosophy.