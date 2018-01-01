Brian Hamilton

Brian Hamilton is the chairman and co-founder of Sageworks. He is the original architect of Sageworks’ artificial intelligence platform, FIND. He has dedicated his life to bringing greater clarity to financial statements and to increasing financial literacy among businesses. Hamilton regularly leads discussions on private company performance, the financial strength of companies preparing for an IPO and entrepreneurship in major business and financial news outlets such as CNBC and The Wall Street Journal. 

Why the Best Read for Modern Entrepreneurs Is a Book From the 1930s
Leadership Qualities

Life's most important lessons hold true in business, too.
4 min read
Are You Taking Care of Yourself Financially?
Ready for Anything

Don't let running your business keep you from managing personal finances.
4 min read
All the Business Wisdom You Need From 4 Famous Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Combine the knowledge of the greatest entrepreneurs with your own hard earned lessons.
4 min read
So You Want to Start a Business: What's Your First Move?
Starting a Business

Start something -- anything -- where you can learn about entrepreneurship.
4 min read
Why I Don't Trust Most Venture Capitalists
Starting a Business

Don't look for business wisdom from the people who poured millions into Theranos and Juicero.
4 min read
5 Simple Ways to Be a Better Boss
Leadership

Care about your employees, and let them know.
6 min read
3 Reasons Former Inmates Make Great Entrepreneurs
prison

Starting a business is a great option for ex-offenders. Here are 3 reasons why.
5 min read
You're in Trouble if You Ignore These 5 Applicant Red Flags
Hiring

Bad hires can damage your reputation along with your bottom line.
4 min read
The 5 People You Need in Your Startup
Starting a Business

Your first five hires will hugely impact your business' future. It is critically important to get those first hires right.
5 min read
6 Ways to Kill Your Startup
Starting a Business

Follow this advice, and you have a great shot at failing.
5 min read
6 Attributes of Great Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship

It's impossible to nail down what makes most people successful, but they usually have a few common themes.
5 min read
One Bad Apple Can Ruin the Barrel
Managing Employees

A single bad employee with a poor attitude can infect a team, department and possibly an entire organization.
5 min read
Work-Life Balance Is a Myth
Work-Life Balance

To understand how work and life fit together for an entrepreneur, we have to stop treating the two issues separately
5 min read
The 5 Best Pieces of Advice I've Ever Received
Advice

I've learned much through personal experience, but some of the best business lessons have come from other people.
6 min read
4 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch
Project Grow

Certain films have made a significant impression on me, directly impacting and shaping my business philosophy.
5 min read
