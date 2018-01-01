Brian Honigman

Brian Honigman

Guest Writer
Content Marketing Consultant & CEO of Honigman Media

Brian Honigman is a New York City-based content marketing consultant and CEO of Honigman Media, a consultancy offering both content strategy and content creation services. He is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal and other publications.

More From Brian Honigman

The Leadership Gap That You and the World's Most Prominent CEOs Have in Common
Leadership

The Leadership Gap That You and the World's Most Prominent CEOs Have in Common

Work issues are similar, whether you manage two or thousands.
7 min read
No Time for Marketing? You Only Need 15 Minutes a Day.
Marketing

No Time for Marketing? You Only Need 15 Minutes a Day.

Marketing is like exercising. The difference between doing nothing and just a little every day is cumulatively enormous.
5 min read
How to Overcome the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Marketing Trap
Marketing

How to Overcome the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Marketing Trap

Any approach claiming to be for everyone is either broadly general to the point of obviousness, or will lack even close to the necessary nuance needed to adequately provide direction.
6 min read
6 Predictions for Content Marketing in 2016
Content Marketing

6 Predictions for Content Marketing in 2016

From Google+ not surviving to Facebook playing a bigger role in the elections, here are some predictions for next year.
10 min read
How to Create Visual Content That Resonates With Your Audience
Visual Content

How to Create Visual Content That Resonates With Your Audience

The most important part of crafting a visual identity is consistency.
8 min read
4 Ways to Increase Your Content's Reach Without Breaking the Bank
Content Strategy

4 Ways to Increase Your Content's Reach Without Breaking the Bank

While creating content can be a challenge in itself, it's often what you do with the content after it's been published that determines its effectiveness.
5 min read
How to Decide on the Right Format of Content for Your Marketing Efforts
Content Strategy

How to Decide on the Right Format of Content for Your Marketing Efforts

Both longform and shortform content are equally valuable. The utility of either is maximized when you know where, when and how to use each.
8 min read
How to Make Both Spontaneity and Planned Posts Work on Social Media
Social Media

How to Make Both Spontaneity and Planned Posts Work on Social Media

Social-media marketing is a tough discipline to master, because it makes two demands of marketers that seem to contradict each other.
8 min read
Why Publishing Is the Fifth "P" of Marketing
Marketing

Why Publishing Is the Fifth "P" of Marketing

For a long time these four P's --product, pricing, placement and promotion -- were sufficient to explain the entirety of what marketers did, but marketing has changed a lot in recent years and suddenly these four categories don't tell the whole story.
9 min read
Why Sharing Can Power the Future of Marketing
Marketing

Why Sharing Can Power the Future of Marketing

As sharing continues to play a bigger role in the way marketers interact with stakeholders across channels, understanding new ways to make your content and organization more human will become increasingly important.
8 min read
How You Can Generate Results From Promoted Pins on Pinterest
Pinterest

How You Can Generate Results From Promoted Pins on Pinterest

Pinterest's devoted users and ability to manufacture intent have made it a great way to drive valuable traffic to your site.
11 min read
How to Use Content Marketing to Build a Brand with Purpose
Content Marketing

How to Use Content Marketing to Build a Brand with Purpose

In much the same way that purpose driven organizations can shift nimbly between various products and processes, purpose-driven content efforts can embrace a varied and complicated set of strategies and still remain cogent.
9 min read
Earning the Right to Promote Using Content Marketing
Content Marketing

Earning the Right to Promote Using Content Marketing

Simply blasting out promotional messaging will not drive sales, rather it will alienate your customers and waste your valuable time, effort and resources.
9 min read
A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy
Content Marketing

A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy

Here is how you can grow and scale your audience on alternative blogging platforms while still maintaining a robust and healthy central blog of your own.
10 min read
5 YouTube Marketing Lessons From Unlikely Sources
YouTube

5 YouTube Marketing Lessons From Unlikely Sources

The thing about understanding digital marketing is that once you learn the fundamentals you start to see them come in to play everywhere online.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.