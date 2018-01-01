Brian Honigman is a New York City-based content marketing consultant and CEO of Honigman Media, a consultancy offering both content strategy and content creation services. He is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal and other publications.
Leadership
The Leadership Gap That You and the World's Most Prominent CEOs Have in Common
Work issues are similar, whether you manage two or thousands.
Marketing
No Time for Marketing? You Only Need 15 Minutes a Day.
Marketing is like exercising. The difference between doing nothing and just a little every day is cumulatively enormous.
Marketing
How to Overcome the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Marketing Trap
Any approach claiming to be for everyone is either broadly general to the point of obviousness, or will lack even close to the necessary nuance needed to adequately provide direction.
Content Marketing
6 Predictions for Content Marketing in 2016
From Google+ not surviving to Facebook playing a bigger role in the elections, here are some predictions for next year.
Visual Content
How to Create Visual Content That Resonates With Your Audience
The most important part of crafting a visual identity is consistency.
Content Strategy
4 Ways to Increase Your Content's Reach Without Breaking the Bank
While creating content can be a challenge in itself, it's often what you do with the content after it's been published that determines its effectiveness.
Content Strategy
How to Decide on the Right Format of Content for Your Marketing Efforts
Both longform and shortform content are equally valuable. The utility of either is maximized when you know where, when and how to use each.
Social Media
How to Make Both Spontaneity and Planned Posts Work on Social Media
Social-media marketing is a tough discipline to master, because it makes two demands of marketers that seem to contradict each other.
Marketing
Why Publishing Is the Fifth "P" of Marketing
For a long time these four P's --product, pricing, placement and promotion -- were sufficient to explain the entirety of what marketers did, but marketing has changed a lot in recent years and suddenly these four categories don't tell the whole story.
Marketing
Why Sharing Can Power the Future of Marketing
As sharing continues to play a bigger role in the way marketers interact with stakeholders across channels, understanding new ways to make your content and organization more human will become increasingly important.
How You Can Generate Results From Promoted Pins on Pinterest
Pinterest's devoted users and ability to manufacture intent have made it a great way to drive valuable traffic to your site.
Content Marketing
How to Use Content Marketing to Build a Brand with Purpose
In much the same way that purpose driven organizations can shift nimbly between various products and processes, purpose-driven content efforts can embrace a varied and complicated set of strategies and still remain cogent.
Content Marketing
Earning the Right to Promote Using Content Marketing
Simply blasting out promotional messaging will not drive sales, rather it will alienate your customers and waste your valuable time, effort and resources.
Content Marketing
A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy
Here is how you can grow and scale your audience on alternative blogging platforms while still maintaining a robust and healthy central blog of your own.
YouTube
5 YouTube Marketing Lessons From Unlikely Sources
The thing about understanding digital marketing is that once you learn the fundamentals you start to see them come in to play everywhere online.