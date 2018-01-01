Brian Quinton is executive editor of Chief Marketer magazine.
Groupon Now and the Rise of the Real-Time Deal
What do you get when you combine the daily discount model with the urge of the impulse purchase? Merchants hope the answer is instant customers.
How to Create Online Videos That Can Lead to More Sales
Most customers want to see a product in use before they buy it. Posting demos on your web site can generate more traffic -- and conversions.
Marketing Without the ZIP
A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.
The Downside of Social Coupons
Social coupons can appealing--but make sure you're prepared to handle the rush of new customers they can bring.
Location-Based Mobile Apps Take Hold
Could location-based mobile apps possibly have a beneficial business purpose? Survey says . . . yes.
How to Find Sales Leads on Social Media
How a gourmet cupcake shop drove sales using social media without driving away customers -- and how you can, too.
New Lead-Generation Tactics Harnesses Multiple Channels
Lead gen isn't just about message volume, it's about reaching the right audience at the right time.
Many Roads Lead to Leads
Engaging and acquiring customers is no longer as simple as using direct mail.