Brian Solis is an author, prominent blogger, and keynote speaker. He is also a principal analyst at Altimeter Group. His latest book, The End Of Business As Usual (Wiley, 2011), looks at the changing consumer landscape, its impact on business and what companies can do to adapt and lead. It was recently named as a Top 10 Business Book by Publisher’s Weekly. His previous book Engage (Wiley, 2010), examines the social media landscape and how to effectively use social media to succeed in business. Brian’s blog is ranked in the top 10 marketing blogs in the AdAge Power 150 and is also a Top 100 business blog as ranked by Technorati. In addition to his writing and research, Brian is the host of the annual Pivot Conference where brands, agencies, and experts come together to address challenges and opportunities in new media. Brian also hosts Revolution, an online video series that examines technology, trends and best practices.
