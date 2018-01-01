Briar Prestidge

Founder and Director, Briar Prestidge Consultancy

Briar Prestidge is the founder and director of a personal branding agency, Briar Prestidge Consultancy, that works with forward- thinking entrepreneurs and professionals to elevate their business and showcase their expertise online. She is also Editor-In-Chief at business blog Deals in High Heels. She has a wealth of international experience working in executive headhunting, branding and digital marketing, which spans across London, New York, Dubai, Auckland and Melbourne.

More From Briar Prestidge

The Power Of Online Perception
Digital Marketing

In today's digital world, your online brand makes up 50% of your personal brand.
5 min read
Five Ways to Leverage Facebook's Latest Algorithm Overhaul
Marketing

With Facebook's new algorithm overhaul, here are some new strategies you can implement.
4 min read
