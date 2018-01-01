Founder and Director, Briar Prestidge Consultancy

Briar Prestidge is the founder and director of a personal branding agency, Briar Prestidge Consultancy, that works with forward- thinking entrepreneurs and professionals to elevate their business and showcase their expertise online. She is also Editor-In-Chief at business blog Deals in High Heels. She has a wealth of international experience working in executive headhunting, branding and digital marketing, which spans across London, New York, Dubai, Auckland and Melbourne.