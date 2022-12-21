Brooke Taylor
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder at Coach
Brooke Taylor is a Transformational Career Coach for women and a former Marketing Lead at Google. She was named a Top Career Coach by the Australian Business Journal. She serves as an in-house coach for female executives at Google, McKinsey and Uber. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband.
Starting a Business
Giving Up Alcohol Changed My Life and Helped Me Start a Business. Here's Why You Should Stop Drinking Too
The lessons I learned and the person I became through giving up alcohol prepared me for the entrepreneurial journey and made me a better leader. Other entrepreneurs would benefit from cutting down on alcohol consumption if they are struggling with energy and focus.