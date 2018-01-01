Bruce Cazenave is CEO of Nautilus, Inc., a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. The Nautilus, Inc. family of brands includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and Universal®.
Company Culture
The 2 Ingredients That Make Up a Healthy Company's Winning Formula
Healthy employees plus a healthy workplace equals a healthy bottom line.
Failure
3 Ways to Make Your Next Failure a Learning Opportunity
Why you need to 'fail fast to succeed.'
Leadership
4 Essentials for Making Your Company Mission Thrive
A key job as the leader is inspiring innovation, engagement and action among employees. It's an ongoing process.