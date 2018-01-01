Burton Goldfield is president and CEO of San Leandro, Calif.-based TriNet, an HR outsourcing partner to small businesses. He is responsible for setting TriNet's overall corporate strategy and providing guidance regarding its human capital offerings.
Ethics
A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace
Smaller companies migh not have formal procedures for accountablity. Here's why maintaining high standards is a good long-term practice.
Ready for Anything
What Sectors of the Economy are Hot and How to Take Advantage
Job seekers and employees alike are discovering new and more efficient ways to adjust to a more robust hiring market.
Gender Gap
There's No App to Explain This: The Gender Salary Gap in Tech
Equal pay can prompt improved employee morale and retention. Plus, the employer limits exposure to discrimination claims.
Growth Strategies
Seven Employee Warning Signs
Over-stressed workers aren't just bad for morale, they could be bad for business. Here's how to deal with problem employees.
Leadership
How Social Networks Can Boost Productivity
Email is so last century. Is it time to try out new web tools for internal communication?
Growth Strategies
Three Trends Affecting Your Employees in 2011
From health care reform to policies and training, use this checklist to manage your team.
Leadership
Are You a Great Leader or a Competent Manager?
The difference lies in the ability to inspire employees, especially during difficult times.
Growth Strategies
As the Economy Gets Moving, Will Your People Do the Same?
Five ways to keep your best and brightest motivated--and working for you
Growth Strategies
3 Questions About Health-Care Reform
Small-business owners want to know how new legislation and the 'grandfather clause' will affect payroll.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneurship Advice for the Class of 2010
Lessons from the trenches for today's college grad
Leadership
Time for a Company Culture Audit
Ask your employees what your company is getting right--and what needs to change.
Finance
A Cost-Effective Retirement Benefits Package
The savings a Multiple Employer Plan offers can help you compete with Fortune 500 companies.
Finance
Reduce Health Care Premiums
Communicate plan benefits and preventative measures repeatedly to avoid large claims.
Finance
The Compliance Conundrum
Drowning in red tape? Talk to an HR expert.
Leadership
Sound HR Practices for Good Times and Bad
The fundamentals of managing your employees don't change just because the economy is sour.