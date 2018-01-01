Burton Goldfield

Guest Writer
President and CEO, TriNet

Burton Goldfield is president and CEO of San Leandro, Calif.-based TriNet, an HR outsourcing partner to small businesses. He is responsible for setting TriNet's overall corporate strategy and providing guidance regarding its human capital offerings.

A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace
Ethics

A Proactive Approach to Addressing Unethical Behavior in the Workplace

Smaller companies migh not have formal procedures for accountablity. Here's why maintaining high standards is a good long-term practice.
5 min read
What Sectors of the Economy are Hot and How to Take Advantage
Ready for Anything

What Sectors of the Economy are Hot and How to Take Advantage

Job seekers and employees alike are discovering new and more efficient ways to adjust to a more robust hiring market.
4 min read
There's No App to Explain This: The Gender Salary Gap in Tech
Gender Gap

There's No App to Explain This: The Gender Salary Gap in Tech

Equal pay can prompt improved employee morale and retention. Plus, the employer limits exposure to discrimination claims.
4 min read
Seven Employee Warning Signs
Growth Strategies

Seven Employee Warning Signs

Over-stressed workers aren't just bad for morale, they could be bad for business. Here's how to deal with problem employees.
4 min read
How Social Networks Can Boost Productivity
Leadership

How Social Networks Can Boost Productivity

Email is so last century. Is it time to try out new web tools for internal communication?
4 min read
Three Trends Affecting Your Employees in 2011
Growth Strategies

Three Trends Affecting Your Employees in 2011

From health care reform to policies and training, use this checklist to manage your team.
4 min read
Are You a Great Leader or a Competent Manager?
Leadership

Are You a Great Leader or a Competent Manager?

The difference lies in the ability to inspire employees, especially during difficult times.
4 min read
As the Economy Gets Moving, Will Your People Do the Same?
Growth Strategies

As the Economy Gets Moving, Will Your People Do the Same?

Five ways to keep your best and brightest motivated--and working for you
4 min read
3 Questions About Health-Care Reform
Growth Strategies

3 Questions About Health-Care Reform

Small-business owners want to know how new legislation and the 'grandfather clause' will affect payroll.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship Advice for the Class of 2010
Starting a Business

Entrepreneurship Advice for the Class of 2010

Lessons from the trenches for today's college grad
3 min read
Time for a Company Culture Audit
Leadership

Time for a Company Culture Audit

Ask your employees what your company is getting right--and what needs to change.
3 min read
A Cost-Effective Retirement Benefits Package
Finance

A Cost-Effective Retirement Benefits Package

The savings a Multiple Employer Plan offers can help you compete with Fortune 500 companies.
5 min read
Reduce Health Care Premiums
Finance

Reduce Health Care Premiums

Communicate plan benefits and preventative measures repeatedly to avoid large claims.
5 min read
The Compliance Conundrum
Finance

The Compliance Conundrum

Drowning in red tape? Talk to an HR expert.
3 min read
Sound HR Practices for Good Times and Bad
Leadership

Sound HR Practices for Good Times and Bad

The fundamentals of managing your employees don't change just because the economy is sour.
4 min read
