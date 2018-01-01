Guest Writer

Author of Meetings Suck and Founder of COO Alliance

Cameron Herold is an international speaker and author of Meetings Suck and the best-selling book Double Double: How to Double Your Revenue and Profit in 3 Years or Less, which is currently in its seventh printing. He is the mastermind behind hundreds of companies' exponential growth and has built a dynamic consultancy, including his time as COO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. His current clients include a 'Big 4' wireless carrier and a monarchy. He is the founder of COO Alliance, which helps COO’s become better leaders.