Carl Krumins
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of SMSGlobal
Carl Krumins is the founder and CEO of SMSGlobal, a leading international provider of mobile-messaging technology. He has grown the business from a garage fantasy to be a formidable player on the world stage, servicing 400,000 clients via its state-of-the-art APIs and advanced SMS platform, MXT.
Latest
How to Go From Startup to Global Leader in 4 Steps
How does a garage startup achieve success on the world stage?
