Carla Saliba

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, infographic.ly

Carla Saliba is the founder of Infographic.ly, a data-design and visualization agency based in Dubai, supporting companies communicate data to its stakeholders clearly and effectively. 

Since launching Infographic.ly in 2013, Carla’s unique ability to make sense of complex information has piqued the interest of global brands. Her list of clients includes MasterCard, TED, Reebok, and Mercedes-Benz, among others. Carla’s work has also been featured in international publications, such as Wired Magazine, and Entrepreneur, in which she regularly contributes on the subjects of business, design, start-up culture and leadership. Although a trained architect for over nine years, and a 17 year career in design-related disciplines, it was upon completing her Master in Business Design at Domus Academy in Milan that she discovered her passion for infographics and entrepreneurial ambition to launch her own agency.

Carla’s expertise has afforded her invitations to speak at international conferences, as well as train government and educational institutions across the GCC to build design capabilities in-house. Her work with translating information through design has gained the attention of Apple for which she delivered an inspiring and educating sessions for business professionals to delve into creativity as part of the ‘Today at Apple’ series. Carla also devotes her time to local initiatives she is passionate about. She sits on the board of Omneyat, and is a Responsible Leader Alumni for the BMW Foundation.

 

 

Five Essential Tools For Non-Designers To Bookmark
Productivity

We aim to educate and empower individuals to learn the fundamentals in design, sparking confidence and creativity along the way.
Design Your Way To Better Productivity: Seven Tools And Resources To Help Boost Your Efficiency At Work
Productivity

Regardless of how organized or ambitious you are, being productive is a constant battle.
It All Started With A CV: When A Payoff Is Worth Taking The Risk
The Future of Work

We all need to be able to wear multiple hats, transition our skills across multiple departments and have a wide variety of interests to succeed today.
Why Even B2B Companies Need To Be On Instagram
Digital Marketing

Companies simply can't afford to ignore the potential of the Instagram for B2B marketing. Here's why.
How Infographics Can Help Educate (And Engage) Your Audience
Digital Marketing

Not only do infographics hone in on the most important information, but the use of visuals actually help to increase retention of that information.
Marketing To Millennials: Building A Communications Strategy
Marketing

Marketing to millennials doesn't need to be scary if you have the right strategy in place.
The Three Golden Rules Of Social Media Visuals
Social Media

Getting your visuals right on social media is super important but super easy to get wrong.
Six Social Media Marketing Facts You Need to Know
Social Media

Social media for business can be tricky to get right. How do people use different channels? What's the next big platform? And how do I make sure my content is relevant? User behaviours are constantly changing, so it means that companies have to adapt quickly.
Three Steps To Creating Awesome Social Video Content
Video Marketing

According to a Cisco report published last year, video will make up 80% of global web traffic by 2019 and we'll be sharing almost a million minutes of video every second.
Communicating Your Startup Story With Data
Data Visualization

Being able to communicate your story in a visual way will help people understand what you do much more easily.
Animation For Business: Using Motion Graphics To Communicate Effectively
Infographics

Animated infographics are no gimmick. Like their static siblings, they're here to stay.
