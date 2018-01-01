Carlos Hidalgo is CEO and Principal of ANNUITAS, a demand-generation-strategy and change-management firm that helps enterprises transform their sales and leads and drive revenue. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Hidalgo is widely recognized for his expertise in strategic integrated marketing, change management, demand process, demand transformation and marketing automation.
Content Strategy
The Content-Strategy Conundrum: When, What and How to Generate Demand
Are you using general content for a specific purpose? Often, that kind of generic approach doesn't work.