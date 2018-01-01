Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Story2

Carol Barash started Story2 to create a future where everyone, from every background, can tell their stories and pursue their boldest dreams. She has been counseling students on college admissions and working in EdTech for more than 20 years. Barash has taught at Princeton, the University of Michigan and Rutgers University, and served on the Douglass College admissions committee. She graduated summa cum laude from Yale University, received full scholarships and completed her MA at the University of Virginia and her PhD at Princeton University. Barash is the author of Write Out Loud (McGraw-Hill, 2013).