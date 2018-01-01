Caroline Waxler

C.E.O. Survival Guide: The Hedge Fund You're Running Kissed a Chunk of Its Value Good-bye
It happens to the best of them: A trader goes wild and disaster ensues. What to do when it happens to you.
C.E.O. Survival Guide: When Your Pay Package Inspires Shareholder Revolt
If your company's stock tanks while you head for the bank and shareholders cry foul, here's what to do.
C.E.O. Survival Guide: Your Kid's Internet Postings Are Landing You in Hot Water
What to do when your kids' Myspace page affects your business.