Carolyn Rodz

Guest Writer
Founder, Alice
Carolyn Rodz has helped raise billions of dollars of capital for innovative organizations, created a luxury retail line that sold in over 400 stores worldwide, and later launched a global marketing firm that supported specialty product launches within Fortune 500 enterprises and startups positioning themselves for industry leadership. Rodz now serves as an advocate for women entrepreneurs, connecting them to sources of capital, strategic partners and mentors to create businesses that scale.

More From Carolyn Rodz

The Only Advice Women Need to Raise Capital

The best way to ensure that you have everything you need to line up your capital is to create a network of supporters who personally want to see you succeed.
5 min read
You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility
Entrepreneurs

Small businesses are making a big splash with their mission-driven awareness in social responsibility.
5 min read
Networking and Need A Favor? Follow These 5 Steps to Get a Response.
Networking

Be polite, persistent and provide value down the line.
4 min read
5 Ways a Culture of Excellence Boosts Your Bottom Line
Corporate Culture

For your company to thrive, every employee from the top down has to aim for perfection.
5 min read
This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm
Fashion

This standout female entrepreneur is focused on disrupting the world of retail fashion.
7 min read
Moms, It's Time to Quit Feeling Guilty
Work-Life Balance

There is no clearly defined path in motherhood, but if we aspire to be and create something greater than our current selves, we can do right by our children, both from the office and at home.
4 min read
The Entrepreneurial Chicken-or-Egg Dilemma
Ready for Anything

It's hard to sell a product before it exists. It's also hard to perfect an offering without steady cash flow.
4 min read
Mary Barra Has Time to Respond. So Should You.
Networking

Email, like any social tool, is an opportunity to build relationships, and more importantly, build up people.
3 min read
