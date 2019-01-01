About Chandrika Maheshwari

With a vision to provide tailor-made solutions to the brands to reach their desired exposure and potential, Chandrika had set her foot in the business of corporate strategy and brand management in the year 2013 with her company as NexBrands. In this short span of her career, she has had the privilege to work with leading corporate houses and various veterans from across industries pan India. NexBrands has been fortunate to have been associated with over 100+ brands and companies creating strategies that focus on the core areas of concern. Chandrika is also the founder of *Brand Vision* which is an in-house intellectual property of Nexbrands. Brand Vision has become one of the most loved properties of the country. It has been embraced by the crème-de-la-crème personalities and

the giants of the industry.