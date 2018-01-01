Charles Cagle

Charles Cagle

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President at Infor
Charles Cagle is Infor’s senior vice president of human capital management (hcm) development, strategy and operations, where he focuses on building, servicing and supporting high-quality cloud scale solutions within several key areas of HCM. Cagle has more than 25 years of experience building next-generation enterprise business systems. Prior to Infor, he ran IT strategy and software quality management practices for some of the world’s premier consulting firms.

More From Charles Cagle

Disruptive Technology

Disruptive HR Technologies Don't Have to be Disruptive

The term conjures visions of professional and organizational chaos, even disaster, but that needn't be the case, and the rewards can be tangible.
4 min read
Onboarding

5 Ways to Turbo Charge Onboarding at the Dawn of a New Hire's Tenure

Use personalization to tailor the first few weeks of an employee's time at your company, and you'll be surprised at the level of lasting achievement.
4 min read
Project Grow

Personalize Onboarding to Jumpstart a New Hire's Performance

You want your newest team member to be excited, not bewildered.
5 min read
