Guest Writer

Senior Vice President at Infor

Charles Cagle is Infor’s senior vice president of human capital management (hcm) development, strategy and operations, where he focuses on building, servicing and supporting high-quality cloud scale solutions within several key areas of HCM. Cagle has more than 25 years of experience building next-generation enterprise business systems. Prior to Infor, he ran IT strategy and software quality management practices for some of the world’s premier consulting firms.