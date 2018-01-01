Mr. Charlie Harary, Esq. is the Senior Director of Capital Markets at RXR Realty, a multi-billion dollar Real Estate Company based in New York. He is a prolific speaker and radio host, known internationally for his insights on personal growth, entrepreneurship and social change. He also serves as a Clinical Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at the Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University.
Project Grow
3 Steps You Can Take Now to Unlock Your Inner Innovator
Ignore real-world limitations and you're a lot likelier to visualize the ideal solution.
Productivity
The 5 Secrets of Very Productive People Are Just Common Sense
Boosting productivity is about working smarter, not harder.
Public Speaking
4 Strategies to Navigate the Fear of Public Speaking
Don't let fear silence you, understand how to embrace your nerves at the podium and you will deliver.
Goals
What I Learned About Life Running a Half-Marathon
The joy of reaching a goal is not in its completion, but in the journey it took to get there.
Social Media Marketing
5 Ways to Cope With Online Haters
Leverage all feedback, good and bad, to become a stronger writer and overcome the hate.
Productivity
Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity
To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Higher Purpose
Want to Find Your Purpose? Stop Looking for It. Start Living With It.
Living with purpose is always more more valuable than trying to finding it.
Asking For a Raise
How to Ask for a Raise -- and Get It
Whether your managers like you or not, they're not just going to give you more money. Here are five tips on how to ask for it yourself.
Feedback
5 Steps to Providing Constructive Criticism
People need our feedback to grow into their best selves, but if it's not given in the correct manner, it can be meaningless and/or destructive.
Ready for Anything
5 Rules for Successful Meetings
Meetings are indispensable yet have a bad reputation as time wasters. Leadership is required to make gatherings productive.
Lessons
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take From the Kids Going Back to School
Recreate the rhythms of your long years of schooling to succeed in the marathon of building your business.
Employee loyalty
How Thoughtful Leaders Earn Employee Loyalty
You can't expect your employees to care more about the company than it cares about them.