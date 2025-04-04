Charlotte Otter
Bio
Charlotte Otter is an executive communications expert, two-time novelist, former journalist, speaker and advisor. Having worked in large companies, including leading global communications teams, she now advises a wide range of clients on reputation, change communication and building effective communications teams.
We Need New Leaders is her first business book. Combining her MSc research with over 20+ years’ experience, Charlotte shows how diverse leaders can master reputation management as a bridge to success.
Latest
How to build your leadership reputation before you're in the room
If you're a founder, CEO, MD or business owner and you're looking to shorten your sales cycle, secure investment, energise and engage employees, as well as make connections and grow your network, building a strong reputation is important.