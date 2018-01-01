Chas Rampenthal

Chas Rampenthal

Guest Writer
General Counsel, LegalZoom
Chas Rampenthal, Esq., joined LegalZoom in 2003. He currently leads LegalZoom’s initiatives for legal, government relations and corporate development (contracts, M&A and investment projects), and provides oversight for the company’s portfolio of legal products, with a focus on product quality.

More From Chas Rampenthal

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect
Health Insurance

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect

AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
5 min read
3 Agreement Types Every Entrepreneur Needs
Growth Strategies

3 Agreement Types Every Entrepreneur Needs

If you fail to implement a formal agreement, there can be costly consequences in the end. Be sure to put it in writing and save the hassle down the road.
4 min read
Don't Launch Your Business Without Covering These Legal Bases
Growth Strategies

Don't Launch Your Business Without Covering These Legal Bases

Too many entrepreneurs risk losing their business by not taking care of these six crucial legal aspects.
4 min read
