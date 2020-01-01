About Chenoa Farnsworth
Chenoa Farnsworth is the managing partner of Blue Startups, a Hawaiian-based accelerator, and the managing director of Hawaii Angels, Hawaii's only angel capital investment network, located in Honolulu. Chenoa's mission is to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hawaii. She has a particular passion for scalable startups with an environmental or social mission.
7 Ways to Succeed When Virtually Pitching an Investor
"If you can't nail a virtual call, I worry about your ability to solve other, more critical issues in your business."