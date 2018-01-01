Chet Jain

Chet Jain

Founder at Crowdera
Chet Jain (CJAY) is a serial entrepreneur with an infectious passion for whatever he does. As a founder of Crowdera, he wants to spread his belief in the power of giving to create abundance around us. His current goal is to establish Crowdera as a dominant player in social good crowdfunding and nonprofit fundraising space. 

More From Chet Jain

The Emergence of New Businesses Shifting the World Towards Social Awareness
Social Enterprise

The Emergence of New Businesses Shifting the World Towards Social Awareness

Helping society does not have to come at the cost of profit and profits can be sought in the pursuit of doing good
8 min read
Crowdfunding The Next Big Thing in India
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding The Next Big Thing in India

Crowdfunding can constructively disrupt Indian economy if it's allowed to operate at full throttle
5 min read
These Free Crowdfunding Platforms Are Making Lives Easy For Fundraisers
Crowdfunding

These Free Crowdfunding Platforms Are Making Lives Easy For Fundraisers

These free or no-fee platforms have a very clear agenda - saving the precious donor dollars of fundraisers so as to make a greater impact or touch more lives.
4 min read
Moving from Capitalism Towards a Giving Economy
Crowdfunding

Moving from Capitalism Towards a Giving Economy

People have used crowdfunding platforms for every occasion in their personal lives. From weddings, baby showers, vacations, medical emergencies and even funerals.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.