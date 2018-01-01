Chidike Samuelson

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Lawyer, Author and Freelance writer

Chidike Samuelson is a serial entrepreneur and professional freelance writer specialized in developing content for businesses and websites. He offers general freelance writing services and business consulting at www.couchmentality.com.

More From Chidike Samuelson

The Hard Truth You Need to Know Before Becoming an Online Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

The Hard Truth You Need to Know Before Becoming an Online Entrepreneur

It's not all roses, and it's every bit a job like any other.
6 min read
These 5 Blockchain Solutions Could Restore Your Optimism in the Technology
Blockchain

These 5 Blockchain Solutions Could Restore Your Optimism in the Technology

Blockchain promises to be a powerful tool for rooting corruption plaguing societies around the world.
7 min read
5 Reasons Social Responsibility Is a Step in the Right Direction for Small Business
Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Social Responsibility Is a Step in the Right Direction for Small Business

You want to attract talent and investors, and they both want to feel good about what they are committing to.
6 min read
5 Success Tips for the Serial Entrepreneur Entering a New Industry
Entrepreneurs

5 Success Tips for the Serial Entrepreneur Entering a New Industry

Before you do things your own way, be certain you understand why people in the business do it their way.
7 min read
4 Powerful Lessons My Facebook Prank Taught Me About The Power Of Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing

4 Powerful Lessons My Facebook Prank Taught Me About The Power Of Social Media Marketing

Posting a pretend wedding photo prompted an avalanche of response and showed just how fast you can spread the word online.
6 min read
5 Reasons Machine Learning Is the Future of Marketing
Machine Learning

5 Reasons Machine Learning Is the Future of Marketing

Today's smarter business systems generally mean smarter, and more profitable, companies.
5 min read
5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business
Innovation

5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business

Stop dreaming of changing the world and start focusing on creative methods to provide a more fulfilling customer experience.
5 min read
Vacation Tips From a Workaholic
Work-Life Balance

Vacation Tips From a Workaholic

You might think you can't afford to step away from your business. The truth is, you can't afford not to.
6 min read
Put Your Experience to Work for Yourself and Others as a Life Coach
Coaching

Put Your Experience to Work for Yourself and Others as a Life Coach

Mentors with real-world knowledge to share can help others unlock their potential through one-on-one coaching sessions.
5 min read
The 5 Essential Elements of an Efficient Business No Matter What Your Business Is
Starting a Business

The 5 Essential Elements of an Efficient Business No Matter What Your Business Is

People and process are more important to your success than that idea that you're in love with.
6 min read
6 Lifelines That Could Save Your Failing Business
Business Failure

6 Lifelines That Could Save Your Failing Business

Do you know why your company's in trouble? Go back to the drawing board for a fresh approach -- and ask for help when you need it.
7 min read
How To Protect Your Service Business and Brand It For Success
Branding

How To Protect Your Service Business and Brand It For Success

Often times, you become the brand.
6 min read
Successfully Making the Jump From Employee to Entrepreneur
Startup Success Stories

Successfully Making the Jump From Employee to Entrepreneur

It took me more than one leap to land safely on the other side.
7 min read
Does a College Degree Still Matter?
Education

Does a College Degree Still Matter?

A diploma is still an employer's best assurance a candidate possess the skills needed to help run a company.
5 min read
7 Beneficial Tips for Managing Your Virtual Work Team
Virtual Teams

7 Beneficial Tips for Managing Your Virtual Work Team

For this writer, creating a virtual meeting place was a life saver, as it seemed to revitalize his virtual workspace.
6 min read
