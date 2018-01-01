Chris Bennett

Ecommerce
It's Time We Ditched the Term 'Cart' in Online Shopping
With all the innovations we've seen, why is the experience of actually making a purchase on the web still so poor?
Social Media Marketing
Social Media's Role Will Soon Shift From Driving Awareness to Creating Revenue
Brands need to start actively transforming their social communities from cost centers into profit centers.
Facebook Marketing
What Facebook's Crackdown on 'Click Bait' Means for Businesses
Sellers, rejoice! You now have less voices to compete with on the social network. But be careful not to be branded a spammer yourself.
Ready for Anything
Facebook's 'Buy' Button Will Change How Brands Sell Online
With the change, social-media managers will see their roles evolve.