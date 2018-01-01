Chris Bennett

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Soldsie
Chris Bennett is the CEO and co-founder of Soldsie, a social shopping service. He is passionate about social change, innovation and the Internet.

It's Time We Ditched the Term 'Cart' in Online Shopping
Ecommerce

With all the innovations we've seen, why is the experience of actually making a purchase on the web still so poor?
6 min read
Social Media's Role Will Soon Shift From Driving Awareness to Creating Revenue
Social Media Marketing

Brands need to start actively transforming their social communities from cost centers into profit centers.
6 min read
What Facebook's Crackdown on 'Click Bait' Means for Businesses
Facebook Marketing

Sellers, rejoice! You now have less voices to compete with on the social network. But be careful not to be branded a spammer yourself.
5 min read
Facebook's 'Buy' Button Will Change How Brands Sell Online
Ready for Anything

With the change, social-media managers will see their roles evolve.
4 min read
