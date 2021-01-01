Chris Davenport
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of AutoParts4Less.com
Chris Davenport is the CEO of AutoParts4Less.com, a subsidiary of the 4Less Group, the world's first automotive parts multi-vendor marketplace. He began his career in the ecommerce world by launching LiftKits4Less.com, the largest online seller of suspension lift systems for trucks, SUVs and jeeps.
Ready to Buy a Used Car? Here's What You Need to Know.
With the used car market at an all-time high, it pays to know what you're doing and what your options are.
Social Commerce Is the Future of Marketing. Are You Ready?
Here's how to take advantage of the platform that offers customers easy access to impulse buys and hard-to-locate items.
