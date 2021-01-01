Chris George
Co-founder & CEO, QubeHealth
Latest
OoPE, GHI & UHC: The Alphabet Soup That Affects Our Health
Healthcare out-of-pocket-expenditure (OoPE), group health insurance (GHI), and universal health coverage (UHC). The acronyms that should matter to every Indian family
More Authors You Might Like
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Brian Hilliard
Bestselling Author & Client Acquisition Coach
-
Lil Roberts
CEO and Founder of Xendoo
-
Andrea J. Miller
CEO of Chief of Wellbeing and the Digital Patient
-
Gwen Lane
Growth & Revenue Strategist
-
Tom Fairey
CEO and Co-Founder of Stakester
-
Yura Lazebnikov
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding
-
Braden Kelley
Creator of Human-Centered Change™ Methodology