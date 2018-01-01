Guest Writer

President and GM of NCR Small Business

From mobile software founder to CTO of Microsoft’s Operator Channel, Chris Poelma has spent nearly three decades developing innovative, high-growth businesses in the technology industry. In April 2015, Chris joined NCR Corporation as President and General Manager of NCR Small Business. He oversees a very talented and ambitious team to drive business model innovation for small businesses through its cloud-based POS platform, NCR Silver.