Guest Writer

Division Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for ADP’s Small Business Services

Chris Rush is Vice President of Strategy for ADP’s Small Business Services (SBS) Division. In this role, he leads strategic planning, competitive intelligence and market research across payroll, HR, insurance and retirement services. Since joining ADP in 2010, Chris has worked in strategy and business process improvement.

Prior to joining ADP, Chris spent several years with McKinsey & Company where he led a variety of projects in strategy, marketing and operations across multiple industries.

Chris received a BS in Physics from Michigan State University, a MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.