Chris Rush

Chris Rush

Guest Writer
Division Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for ADP’s Small Business Services

Chris Rush is Vice President of Strategy for ADP’s Small Business Services (SBS) Division.  In this role, he leads strategic planning, competitive intelligence and market research across payroll, HR, insurance and retirement services.  Since joining ADP in 2010, Chris has worked in strategy and business process improvement.

Prior to joining ADP, Chris spent several years with McKinsey & Company where he led a variety of projects in strategy, marketing and operations across multiple industries.

Chris received a BS in Physics from Michigan State University, a MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

More From Chris Rush

5 Strategies for Hiring Seasonal Employees
Seasonal Businesses

5 Strategies for Hiring Seasonal Employees

The boys and girls of summer are looking for many attributes uniquely found in small business environments. Entrepreneurs should exploit their advantage over large firms to improve their workforce, short- and longterm.
5 min read
Tips To Ease Small Business Tax Season Stress
Taxes

Tips To Ease Small Business Tax Season Stress

Be organized, and reach out for help when you need it.
4 min read
Bonuses, Parties and Gifts: How Small Business Owners Can Navigate the Holiday Season
Holidays

Bonuses, Parties and Gifts: How Small Business Owners Can Navigate the Holiday Season

These five steps will help you and your employees navigate the busy and often stressful times of the holiday season.
5 min read
Being a Small Business Can Be a Big Recruiting Advantage
Small Businesses

Being a Small Business Can Be a Big Recruiting Advantage

Small companies can offer prospective employees important advantages they won't find at a larger organization.
3 min read
