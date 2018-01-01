Chris Savage

Chris Savage

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Wistia

Chris Savage is the cofounder and CEO of Wistia, a web-based video hosting solution built for businesses. He founded the company in 2006 with the goal of helping businesses effectively market their products or services in a smarter way through video. Under Savage’s leadership and vision, Wistia has experienced 100 percent growth over the past three years, expanding the company’s client portfolio to more than 110,000 users in more than 50 countries, including companies such as HubSpot, MailChimp and Starbucks.

 

More From Chris Savage

Don't Get Too Fancy in Your Marketing -- Authenticity Always Wins
Authenticity

Don't Get Too Fancy in Your Marketing -- Authenticity Always Wins

Focus less on the product and more on the company and the people who work there.
5 min read
Someday Virtual Reality Will Be Entertaining But It's Useful Right Now
Virtual Reality

Someday Virtual Reality Will Be Entertaining But It's Useful Right Now

Let somebody else worry about the future of home entertainment. VR can put your QA people in your vendor's offshore factory or you in your client's Singapore headquarters for routine meetings.
4 min read
Revenue Is the Only Funding Your Startup Should Seek
Startup Funding

Revenue Is the Only Funding Your Startup Should Seek

Forget VC money. Stick to "Series R."
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.