Guest Writer
CEO of 5MetaCom

Chris Wirthwein is CEO of 5MetaCom, an advertising, strategy, and brand advisory firm focusing on B2B brands. He helps clients people-power their brands, advising them on strategy, messaging, communications and tactical implementation in the marketplace. Chris has worked with many of the world's leading companies in medical devices, building products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness and other industries. Chris is the author of three books, including “The People Powered Brand – A Blueprint for B2B Brand and Culture Transformation" (Paramount Market Publishing, 2014).  He is a graduate of Butler University and resides in Carmel, Indiana. Write to him at cwirthwein@5metacom.com 

 

 

6 Ways a Sub-Optimized B2B Brand Costs You Money
Are you bleeding money by promoting a sub-optimized brand? Here's what to look for.
3 Key Areas Where a Strong Corporate Brand Adds Value
The company brand is often overlooked in today's product-centric business environment.
What's the Big Idea? 10 Qualities That Set Big Ideas Apart.
Thinking up the idea that will change everything for your company will never be easy but you can learn to recognize the ones that have the potential.
The 5 Essentials for a Corporate Brand Employees Live and Customers Buy
When employees believe in the brand, the company prospers.
