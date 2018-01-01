Guest Writer

CEO of 5MetaCom

Chris Wirthwein is CEO of 5MetaCom, an advertising, strategy, and brand advisory firm focusing on B2B brands. He helps clients people-power their brands, advising them on strategy, messaging, communications and tactical implementation in the marketplace. Chris has worked with many of the world's leading companies in medical devices, building products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness and other industries. Chris is the author of three books, including “The People Powered Brand – A Blueprint for B2B Brand and Culture Transformation" (Paramount Market Publishing, 2014). He is a graduate of Butler University and resides in Carmel, Indiana. Write to him at cwirthwein@5metacom.com